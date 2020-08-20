Two cats lost in Magna house fire Thursday morning

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two cats perished in a house fire in Magna early Thursday morning.

Multiple crews responded to the fire around 6:06 a.m. at 2948 South and Buccaneer Drive (8600 West). As of 7:30 a.m. and had to fight the fire defensively.

The fire appears to have started in the garage area but authorities said it was being used as living quarters for three people.

The garage area is a complete loss, and the cars parked in front of the garage were also damaged. The main home suffered minor smoke damage.