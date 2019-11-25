Multiple crashes, weather conditions close lanes in Sardine Canyon

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.–Eastbound lanes have re-opened between Main St. in Brigham City and Wellsville. Westbound lanes remain closed.
SARDINE CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Several crashes and winter conditions have closed both lanes of Sardine Canyon.
Emergency officials are asking drivers to slow down, buckle up, or stay home if possible.
The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon into the evening in Northern Utah. Valley locations could see anywhere between 1-3″ of snow. Lake effect snow is possible into Tuesday morning for Tooele County.
Benches can expect anywhere from 2-5″, and lingering snow showers are expected into the evening and Tuesday morning. Read more here.
