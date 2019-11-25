Multiple crashes, weather conditions close lanes in Sardine Canyon

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.–Eastbound lanes have re-opened between Main St. in Brigham City and Wellsville. Westbound lanes remain closed.

SARDINE CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Several crashes and winter conditions have closed both lanes of Sardine Canyon.

Emergency officials are asking drivers to slow down, buckle up, or stay home if possible.

US-89/91 Sardine Canyon. Road IS CLOSED between Brigham City (Main Street, SR-13) and Wellsville (SR-23) due to heavy snow and numerous slide-offs. Use SR-30, the Valley View Highway as an alternate in and out of Cache Valley until further notice. — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) November 25, 2019

The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon into the evening in Northern Utah. Valley locations could see anywhere between 1-3″ of snow. Lake effect snow is possible into Tuesday morning for Tooele County.

Benches can expect anywhere from 2-5″, and lingering snow showers are expected into the evening and Tuesday morning. Read more here.

