UTAH LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies were called out Saturday night to help fight a brush fire near Utah Lake.

According to Payson Fire and Rescue, the fire was at the northern end of West Mountain.

Several units from Payson Fire along with Genola Fire, Utah County Fire, and State Forestry Fire and State lands helped to contain the fire.

Courtesy Payson Fire and Rescue

A cause of the fire was not released. If any additional information is released, ABC4 will provide an update.