Movie theater in Ogden taking new approach for VP Debate watch party

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – In Northern Utah, several locals are getting ready for the Vice Presidential Debate. One small business is taking a different approach with their watch party.

A watch party Wednesday evening is happening at Brewvies, a local movie theatre that’s also a restaurant and bar, where locals can have a different experience and try to kick-back during the debate.

“After the presidential debate, it will be interesting to see what the Vice Presidential debate looks like,” said Ryan Glenn, Ogden resident and local business owner.

In Ogden, locals are anticipating the start of the Vice Presidential Debate.

“I would just like to see it politically, get more problem solving you know more towards a problem solving oriented approach rather than how it is now, where so many people are entrenched,” says Glenn.

The showing at Brewvies is a free event, open to families. The manager says the pandemic has presented challenges, like it has for many local businesses, but they hope by offering this unique experience, it will bring in some revenue.

“People have so many different types of opinions and views and this is more of a non-bias place where they can watch it and not have to worry,” said Chris Litherand, the manager at Brewvies in Ogden.

“I think it’s actually kind of cool that you can watch it with your peers with a bunch of other people, hopefully it’s civil,” said Glenn.

Masks are required until you’re seated.

“If you’re in a group, we’ll keep the group together, if you’re single we’ll have two seating space between each,” said Litherand.

The manager at Brewvies in Ogden says they’ll also be hosting watch parties, for the next debates.

There’s one other location in Salt Lake City where they will also be hosting a watch party so people can support local businesses if they are looking for a place to watch the debate.