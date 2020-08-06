Mountain West Conference to play 10-game football schedule beginning September 26

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Mountain West Conference announced on Wednesday that football teams will play a 10-game schedule this fall, eight conference games and two non-conference games beginning September 26.

Utah State already had eight Mountain West games on its schedule, so nothing will change there. The Aggies lost two non-conference games against Washington State and Washington when the Pac-12 announced it will be playing a conference-only schedule. But the Aggies still have two non-conference remaining on its schedule.

Utah State will still be able to play BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on October 2nd. The Aggies were scheduled to open the season September 12 against Southern Utah, but that game will now either be cancelled or moved to a later date.

The Mountain West announcement also impacts BYU, which has lost six games due to conferences playing conference-only schedules. The Cougars are scheduled to play at Boise State November 6 and host San Diego State November 14. Those games now appear to be safe, although Boise State and San Diego State can make changes to its schedule if necessary.

With the conference season scheduled to end November 28, potential Mountain West Conference championship game dates include December 5, December 12 or December 19.

“We have deliberated these issues fully as a Conference since the start of the pandemic, and I want to thank the Mountain West Board of Directors, Directors of Athletics and the MW Health and Safety Advisory Committee for their collaborative efforts during this unique time,” said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. “The health and welfare of our student-athletes and campus communities continue to be paramount in our decision-making process. The modified fall structure as presently configured allows flexibility and time for our athletic programs to be in the best possible position to play collegiate sports this season. There is still a lot of work to be done and many important decisions to be made. Today’s announcement provides a path forward as we navigate the weeks ahead.”