Mountain West Conference announces October 24th start date for football season

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Mountain West Conference has voted to begin the fall football season October 24th.

Teams will play an 8-game regular season with the conference championship game slated to be played December 19th, one day before the College Football Playoff selections.

Utah State, which finished the 2019 season with a record of 7-6, will play four home games and four road games. The Mountain West schedule is expected to released in the coming days.

League presidents met Thursday and voted to start the fall season, which had been postponed Aug. 10 because of concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. The season and the ability to have fans in attendance is subject to approval from state and local public health officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pac-12 Conference announced it will begin the 2020 football season the weekend of November 6th.

The Mountain West is close to finalizing an agreement for daily rapid antigen testing, which many medical experts think can limit outbreaks and ease some of the obstacles of contact tracing. The Pac-12 and Big Ten plan to implement daily antigen testing at all of their campuses.