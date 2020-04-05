Mountain America Expo Center turned into alternate care site

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Emergency Management is preparing the Mountain America Expo Center for possible hospital overflow.

With the possibility of Utah’s hospitals getting overwhelmed with intensive care patients suffering from COVID-19, they feel it’s important to have a plan for those who need extra care. It will initially be stocked with 250 beds and medical equipment.

The State of Utah has contracted with Salt Lake County to use the Mountain America Expo Center as an alternate care site, or hospital overflow. Utah Emergency Management clarifies the site is not a site for COVID-19 patients, it is simply an overflow site for certain types of care, should it be needed.

Currently, Utah does not need to send any patients to the overflow space.

