WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing near the summit of Trapper’s Loop Road Wednesday night.

According to police, the 37-year-old man was speeding and lost control of the bike on a turn near mile marker 9 around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the man was wearing a helmet.

His identity has not been released.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

