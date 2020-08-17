Motorcyclist dies after crash on State Route 167 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcyclist died after a crash on State Route 167 in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.

According to UHP Sgt. Nick Street, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 9 on Trappers Loop road when the rider was traveling southbound failed to negotiate a curve, crossed lanes, left the roadway and then struck a guardrail.

The impact threw the rider over the guardrail and down the embankment. The rider was flown to the hospital where they died.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Street said he was wearing a helmet and wearing protective gear at the time of the crash.