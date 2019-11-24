Motorcyclist dies after collision with minivan

South Salt Lake, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man driving a motorcycle died after slamming into the rear of a minivan in South Salt Lake Saturday night.

South Salt Lake Police tell ABC4 News the accident happened at 6:25 p.m. near 3000 South and State Street when the driver of the minivan made an ubrupt stop for a pedestrian crossing the street.

The 48-year-old motorcycle driver didn’t see the minivan stop and hit the back of the vehicle. ….. says the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was in a crosswalk, but the area is dark and the minivan driver didn’t see the person crossing.

The pedestrian and the driver of the minivan were not injured.