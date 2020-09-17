Motorcyclist dies after car turns in front of him on US-89 in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) A motorcyclist has died after police say a car turned in front of him and another rider Wednesday in Kaysville.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. when two motorcycle riders were traveling south on US-89 at Crestwood Road in Kaysville.

There was one male rider on a bike and a female on the other.

The driver of a passenger car was traveling north at the same time and made a left turn directly in front of the motorcycles. Both riders struck the passenger car.

The female was taken by ambulance to the hospital, the male rider died at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured. No additional details were released involving possible factors in the crash.