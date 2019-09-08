Motorcycle driver collides with car after trying to flee from police officer

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcycle driver traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a car in Sandy last night, according to the Unified Police Department.

Unified Police Department Detective Kevin Mallory tells ABC4 News it started just before 10 p.m. Saturday night when the driver of the motorcycle pulled up next to a Unified Police Officer on about 500 East and 11400 South.

Mallory says when the motorcycle driver noticed the police unit next to him, he took off at a high rate of speed, and at times running red lights.

Mallory also said the off-duty officer never attempted to pursue the motorcycle rider and did not have his lights and siren running.

While the motorcycle driver was heading west on 11400 South, the driver of a car was making a turn from Interstate 15 on to 11400 South when the two collided. UPD investigators are not sure which vehicle had the red light, but are checking the traffic signal system as part of he investigation to figure it out.

The intense collision completely destroyed the motorcycle on impact and threw the motorcycle rider off on to the road.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail. His name has not been released.

