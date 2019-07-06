Motorcycle crashes into post on Mirror Lake Highway, high speed could be the cause

KAMAS (ABC4 News) – A motorcycle rider who crashed on Mirror Lake Highway Friday evening could have been going too fast, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash on S.R. 150 near mile marker three, heading east out of Kamas around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

A witness told investigators that the motorcycle had passed them at a high rate of speed. A short time later, they saw the motorcycle had hit a delineator post and gone off the right side of the road.

First responders found the rider just a short distance from the motorcycle with injuries to his head and torso.

A medical helicopter flew him from the scene to the hospital.

UHP said it is investigating speed as a contributing factor in this crash.