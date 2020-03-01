Motorcycle and vehicle collision forces closure of eastbound traffic on 7800 South at 2700 West

West Jordan, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The West Jordan Police Department says a motorcycle and vehicle collided just after nine p.m. Saturday night in the intersection of 7800 South and 2700 West. The motorcycle rider sustained critical injuries.

A specialized crash team is on scene to investigate the cause. The crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes on 7800 South and police suggest taking an alternate route for the next two hours.

It is unknown if the driver of the vehicle was injured.