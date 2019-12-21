Mother talks about the arrest in her son’s murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The mother of Joshua Belen is speaking with ABC4 News about the killing of her son.

“I’m still honestly in shock,” says Elisabeth Belen. “It’s kind of like re-living it all over again.”

Friday, Unified Police detectives say they arrested Carson O’Dell for the killing.

Courtesy: Salt Lake County

In October of 2017, Police say Joshua Belen was at the Olympic Oval in Kearns to sell a small amount of pot to then 17-year-old Carson O’Dell and friends.

“They do believe that Carson was the shooter and they had met Belen there to rob him. That was their intent,” says Unified Police Sergeant Melody Gray.

A probable cause statement indicates Belen pulled a firearm once he knew of the robbery.

That’s when police say O’Dell pulled out his firearm and when Belen didn’t drop his, the PC states “Carson shot Belen and watched Belen collapse on the ground”

“They were able to place some people at the scene and then they were able to interview one of those who did admit to being involved in that,” says Sgt. Gray.

“I had a feeling that it was a drug deal gone bad; I knew my son you know,” says Elisabeth Belen. “We really didn’t have many secrets. I knew his history. I know what he had been doing. I wasn’t supportive of it, of course.”

Belen’s mother says she is still in shock about the arrest.

“I honestly never thought the person would be apprehended,” she says.

The mother tells ABC4 News Jason Nguyen her son took to the arts and loved to draw and play music.

“I want this person to know that he robbed me of my firstborn son,” she says.

Unified Police detectives say this is an active investigation and there may be more arrests to come in this case.

