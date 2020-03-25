Mother of one of 10 Utah girls stuck in Vanuatu asks for help in getting them home

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Keri Measom-Francis’ 19-year-old daughter, Saige Glazier, is one of 10 Utah girls, between the ages of 18 and 21, who left home two months ago to teach English to children in the Pango village in Vanuatu.

Now, Measom-Francis is concerned that the girls won’t be able to return home.

Saige and the other girls traveled to Vanuatu, an island country located in the South Pacific Ocean, with International Language Programs. Measom-Francis said the program takes young adults to different locations around the world on humanitarian trips.

Measom-Francis said she first became concerned about Saige when classes at Utah Valley University, where she teaches and Saige is a student, were canceled on March 12 to slow the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

At first, ILP said they would not be sending the girls home, Measom-Francis said. There was no attempt to bring them home until March 17, when Saige informed Measom-Francis that she would be coming home. However, a couple days later, Measom-Francis learned that transit was closed through New Zealand and Australia, which the girls needed to pass through on their way home.

“As a mom, I don’t even know what to do. I just feel so helpless, and I know as United States citizens we have rights, but I just don’t know. I don’t know how to go about anything right now,” she said.

Then, transit through New Zealand opened up for a very small period of time. The girls were scheduled to fly out of Vanuatu on Tuesday.

However, another stroke of bad luck kept them from getting home. Air Vanuatu canceled all flights on March 23.

“If they can get to New Zealand, they can get home,” Measom-Francis said. “But New Zealand is only allowing transit through March 29.”

When asked how Utahns can help get the girls home, Measom-Francis offered the following ideas.

“Utahns can contact their senators or if anyone has any access to private transportation or a charter or anything… I know that the LDS church has been taking their missionaries home, and we hope that if we could maybe get in contact with LDS services, that when they bring their missionaries out of Vanuatu, they might include our girls,” she said.

Measom-Francis said she has contacted Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, and while they have been very cooperative, it hasn’t gone anywhere. She said she has also been in contact with UVU Global Services, as Saige’s trip to Vanuatu is a private internship for the school. Though UVU didn’t set up the internship, she is receiving credit from the school, Measom-Francis said.

She said she hopes UVU can offer underlying assistance because of that. However, the uncertainty doesn’t make anything easier for her as a parent.

“I feel like, this is just 10 little girls in a third-world country. I’ve had people say, “Well, they’re safe.” Yes, they’re safe as far as they have food and they live in a little shack, but they have bedbugs.. they have third-world issues going on. I’m so concerned about mental health, and I’m so concerned about their emotional state, and they don’t necessarily have support for that,” Measom-Francis said.

At this point, Measom-Francis said she feels at a loss of what to do.

“Mike Pence announced that the government will bring anyone home who wants to come home, but I don’t even know how to go about doing that,” she said. “I guess, just awareness- like Utah, we are this amazing state with such wonderful people. Maybe if we could just be aware that there are 10 girls that really want to get home.”

She said the uncertainty of the times makes the situation that much more unsettling.

“This is my daughter. These are uncertain times,” Meason-Francis said. “We have never experienced anything like this, and I just want her home.”

