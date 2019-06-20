Mother of abused baby wants justice ‘He took a little girl’s life’

The mother of a Salt Lake City infant who died after being abused by her teen babysitter is speaking exclusively on-camera to ABC4.

It’s been a month since Donna Dearth laid her five-month-old daughter Adalyn Monson to rest.

“I’ve been struggling,” said Dearth. “I have my moments, but at the same time I know she’s here with me. No mother or parent should have to go through what I’m going through right now.”

Police say Adalyn died at the hands of her 16-year-old babysitter.

Now, he’s charged with the child’s death.

“His mom called and asked me how we were doing,” said Dearth. “I explained my situation.”

Donna says the teen’s mother told her that her son could help them with caring for her children.

Baby Adalyn

She also has a two-year-old boy.

“He knows that his sister isn’t here,” said Dearth. “At the same time, he has a lot of anger.”

Donna shared the last video she has of her daughter with ABC4 to expose what she says was done to her daughter in hopes of getting justice for her.

“It’s a serious matter, he took a little girl’s life,” said Dearth.

Donna says the teen charged in connection to Adalyn’s death is related to the family her father married into, and that they aren’t biologically related.

She adds the teen is expected back in court on July 25th when Donna anticipates the results of his psych exam will be released. Donna is hoping however to get the court date moved up to have the results revealed sooner.

For more information about Shaken Baby Syndrome, contact the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome toll free at 1-888-273- 0071 or visit their website at www. dontshake.org.

