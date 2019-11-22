Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Mother in Clinton Amber Alert says she has legal guardianship of baby girl

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Friday morning, we’re learning why the mother at the center of an Amber Alert is saying she has the right to take her baby girl.

In court records obtained by our sister station KTXL in Sacramento, California Taylor Webb and her attorney say the maternal grandmother does not have temporary guardianship.

But Clinton police say the grandmother does and that is why the Amber Alert is still activated.

The court records say after Audrey was born in California, her mother Taylor was forced into a medically induced coma from November 2 to November 14.

After Taylor came out of the coma, she says she was coerced into signing over temporary custody, agreeing to move in with her mom in with her mother in Clinton.

The reason, Taylor said, is because a story emerged, alleging the baby’s father Jeremy, who also lives in California, had been abusive.

Taylor says once she moved in with her mother, she began manipulating and abusing her. Taylor says she was able to escape on November 20th.

Clinton police say it is investigating and will update us if there is a change to the status of the Amber Alert.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Good Morning Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Morning Utah"

Diabetics fight for rights to life-saving insulin and healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetics fight for rights to life-saving insulin and healthcare"

Fiona Hill: 'Running out of time to stop' Russia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fiona Hill: 'Running out of time to stop' Russia"

107-year-old woman's only birthday wish was to hold a baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old woman's only birthday wish was to hold a baby"

Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park"

The Justice Files: Murder in rural Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Justice Files: Murder in rural Utah"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories