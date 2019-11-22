Mother in Clinton Amber Alert says she has legal guardianship of baby girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Friday morning, we’re learning why the mother at the center of an Amber Alert is saying she has the right to take her baby girl.

In court records obtained by our sister station KTXL in Sacramento, California Taylor Webb and her attorney say the maternal grandmother does not have temporary guardianship.

But Clinton police say the grandmother does and that is why the Amber Alert is still activated.

The court records say after Audrey was born in California, her mother Taylor was forced into a medically induced coma from November 2 to November 14.

After Taylor came out of the coma, she says she was coerced into signing over temporary custody, agreeing to move in with her mom in with her mother in Clinton.

The reason, Taylor said, is because a story emerged, alleging the baby’s father Jeremy, who also lives in California, had been abusive.

Taylor says once she moved in with her mother, she began manipulating and abusing her. Taylor says she was able to escape on November 20th.

Clinton police say it is investigating and will update us if there is a change to the status of the Amber Alert.

