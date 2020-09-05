Mother appreciates Jordan School District’s COVID-19 case count transparency

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Due to possible COVID-19 exposure, hundreds of students within Jordan School District are being required to quarantine. Following an email sent to parents, a mother says she appreciates how the district has kept parents informed of the virus’ spread.

Emily Blodgett’s kids go to schools within Jordan School District – going in-person four days a week and one day at home.

“And I think the Jordan School District is doing everything they can, going above and beyond to make sure that our kids are safe,” Blodgett said of the district’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Now, two weeks into the new school year, Blodgett said the district sent an email Thursday afternoon letting her know of 20 active, COVID-19 cases. And as a precautionary, more than 500 students or school employees are in quarantine.

“I think those numbers can be scary, but if we look at it and think that this is a preventative measure we’re taking, then it maybe makes it not quite such a scary thing,” Blodgett said, “and we can really know that they have taken that extra step to guarantee the safety of everyone.”

While none of her kids are affected by the quarantine, she said she appreciates the district’s transparency in keeping parents notified – even if it does not impact their child.

“That’s what people really want. They want to know what’s going on, they want to stay informed,” Blodgett said. “And when we are left in the dark, that’s what makes me personally, very, very frustrated. When we know what’s going on, then we can make a game plan and go from there.”

In the recent weeks back to school, Blodgett said the COVID-19 case count alert is the first she’s received. She said all other emails have let parents know about the preventative measures the schools and district are taking.

