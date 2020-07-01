Morgan Scalley allowed to keep his job, but will take pay cut and is no longer ‘head coach in waiting’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will be allowed to keep his job, but will have to take a pay cut, and his title of “head coach in waiting” has been removed.

Athletic director Mark Harlan and head coach Kyle Whittingham sent out a letter today saying that Scalley will have to take a pay cut from $1.1 million to $525,000, and will also have to participate in diversity inclusion education.

Scalley was suspended indefinitely on June 5th when it was discovered that he sent out a text to a recruit in 2013 that contained racist language.

Harlan hired an independent firm, Husch Blackwell, to conduct an investigation into Scalley’s behavior. The investigators conducted interviews with 35 people, including 23 current and former members of the football team and 15 current and former employees and football program consultants.

Here are the findings from the investigation:

The investigation revealed that Scalley acknowledged that he inadvertently texted a racial slur to a recruit in 2013 while exchanging texts with another coach. The coach’s recollection of that event is consistent with Scalley’s.

Almost all the current and former student-athletes interviewed described being “shocked”

when they learned about Scalley’s use of the racial slur from media reports. Most of the

current and former student-athletes interviewed did not report ever hearing Scalley or any

of the other coaches use racial slurs or make derogatory comments. Numerous studentathletes explained that they do not view Scalley as racist.

Two former student-athletes reported that, prior to 2013, Scalley used the words “Black

ass” when addressing a player during practice. The former player was interviewed and

confirmed the use of the words during the 2012 football season but described a different

fact pattern than described by the other two student-athletes. Scalley denied this

allegation.

Several former student-athletes reported Scalley making comments about their hair,

appearance, or clothing that they believe implicated racial stereotypes and demonstrated a

lack of interest in understanding them. Scalley denied treating any of his players

differently due to race.

Most of the student-athletes interviewed described having a positive relationship with

Scalley. He was characterized as a tough coach who pushes players hard on the field.

Student-athletes also described him as aggressive, emotional, and someone who cares

about his players.

The employees interviewed agreed that Scalley is known for being a tough coach who

holds players accountable. Members of the coaching staff described him as direct,

loving, smart, firm, knowledgeable, and intense. He was also described as someone who

jokes around and likes having fun.

Several coaches and former and current players said Scalley can be intimidating and

intense in his coaching style. It was reported that Scalley yells frequently and may

verbally attack the players before apologizing. Scalley denies that he verbally attacks

players.

One former student-athlete alleged that, prior to 2013, Scalley used the N-word toward

him at practice. Three former student-athletes stated that the former student-athlete

informed them of this allegation while they were on the football team. None of the

former student-athletes interviewed about the alleged incident said they observed it.

None of the coaching staff, including Head Coach Kyle Whittingham, or leadership

consultants were previously aware of or could corroborate this allegation. Scalley denied

the allegation.

One employee alleged during his interview, and two other employees corroborated, that

Scalley made a racist “joke” regarding Polynesians and Native Americans at practice in 2018. Scalley admitted telling the “joke.”

Here is the letter from Harlan and Whittingham:

“At a time in our country’s history when issues of racism and injustice have rightly led all of us to

important conversations that we fully embrace, we have been confronted with an issue of our own

that challenges us to uphold the standards of integrity and accountability that are central to our

mission.

The values and mission of the Utah Athletics Department are built around serving our student–athletes and caring for their health, safety and well-being. It is our responsibility to provide them with an inclusive environment in which every member of our Department—students, coaches and

staff—feels respected and valued. That means allegations of discrimination based on race, ethnicity

religion, gender, sexual identity or national origin will not go unchecked. Our integrity and our

character are defined by the way we serve the needs of our students and staff and by our actions

when our commitments to equity and inclusion are challenged.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, we were notified of a social media post that suggested a current

member of our football coaching staff, Morgan Scalley, had sent a text message with racist language

in 2013. We immediately initiated conversations with our campus partners to establish a path to

swift and fair examination of the allegation. That evening, we spoke with Coach Scalley, who

confirmed that he sent a text message that contained a derogatory word.

By Friday, June 5, 2020, we informed Coach Scalley of his immediate suspension and he issued a

public apology. We also announced that the University would seek an outside firm to investigate the

matter. By Sunday, June 7, the University had retained the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwel

to immediately begin a review of the matter.

Husch Blackwell began its review on Monday, June 8, and conducted 35 interviews with current

and former student-athletes, coaches and staff members associated with the Utah Football program,

including 23 past or present student-athletes. The findings from those interviews were compiled in

an investigative report provided to the University, which is attached with this letter.

In addition to the information provided in the report, we have engaged in multiple conversations

with student-athletes in the football program to listen and to understand their perspectives as we

have worked through this process. That included an in-depth conversation with the 13-member

Leadership Council, a diverse group of student-athletes from the team’s various classes, as well as a

meeting with the entire team in which we presented the serious and significant findings of the

report. These conversations were insightful and candid, which provided an even deeper level of

understanding of the range of emotions our student-athletes are feeling. They communicated to us

their concerns and expectations, as well as their strong support for Coach Scalley to remain on the

staff.

We have thoroughly evaluated all of the information available to us to determine the most

appropriate conclusion and path forward. The racist language used by Coach Scalley is inexcusable

and harmful to all, particularly to those communities identified in the report. We believe, and

expect, that he will learn and lead, while owning his past conduct, to rebuild trust, reconcile harm

caused and make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes.

Therefore, we have determined that Coach Scalley will remain in his position on the football staff,

but the seriousness of his actions warrants the following:

1) Coach Scalley will engage with leadership of the University’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

team, including Vice President Mary Ann Villarreal. He will participate in regular and ongoing diversity and inclusion education, and will be expected to be a key partner in

addressing issues of racism and bias in the Utah Athletics Department, the University an

the broader community.

2) In December 2019, the University and Coach Scalley verbally agreed to a multi-year

extension of his contract, increasing his annual compensation to $1.1 million. Instead, his

new contract will revert to his 2018 compensation level in the form of a one-year term for

$525,000.

3) In December 2019, Director of Athletics Mark Harlan extended a verbal offer to Coach

Scalley to become the Head Coach In-Waiting, which Harlan has now rescinded.

In our continuing efforts to work closely with our student-athletes to address issues of systemic

inequity and racism in society, $100,000 previously directed to Coach Scalley’s compensation will

be redirected to enhance programming and staffing support to the Athletics Department’s U.T.A.H.

Group (United Together Against Hate), a student-athlete forum launched in early 2019.

We recognize the magnitude of this decision and the incredibly complex nature of these issues. We

are grateful to all who participated in the review and who provided thoughtful and important

information to evaluate. We also thank you for your patience during this process.”