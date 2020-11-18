Morgan High School to transition online until Dec. 7

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, the Superintendent of Morgan School District announced their high school would transition immediately to online schooling due to the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter sent to parents, Douglas Jacobs, Ed.D. said they have 20+ students and staff at Morgan High School who have tested positive for the virus.

The transition to move to online learning started at the end of classes on Tuesday and will return to in-person instruction will resume on Dec. 7. All after-school programs, including athletics, are suspended during this time.

“This transition to online instruction applies only to the high school,” Jacobs stated. “The middle schools and elementary schools will continue in-person according to their current schedules as their positive numbers remain very low.”

Lunches will be provided through curbside pickup from 10:30 to 11:30; please use the link on the high school’s website to request lunches.

Jacobs stated the Morgan County School Board evaluates health and safety risks on a case-by-case basis, and while most of the current cases were traced to contact outside school, the board decided the best course of action is a temporary transition to help stop the escalation in cases they are experiencing.

“Please do your part by encouraging your students to continue to social distance–including avoidance of gatherings, wear face masks when around anyone who is not an immediate family member, and continue following hand-washing and other sanitation guidelines,” Jacobs states.

“Let us use this time to reset and allow us to resume in-person instruction on Dec. 7 with a clean slate.”

Weekly COVID-19 counts are posted on the district website www.morgansd.org.