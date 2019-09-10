More than 200 firefighters battle the Meadow Creek Fire

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)—The Meadow Creek Fire is burning in Millard County. Fire officials say it was sparked by lightning.

At last check, it’s burned more than 4,000 acres and is 20 percent contained.

“We needed to move incident command to a larger facility just because of the larger number of people who are going to be coming in,” Public Information Officer Geoff Lieski said.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the North face of the mountain. While officials say more than 200 firefighters are working on containment.

“The number one priority is keeping the fire out of Meadow and out of Fillmore and we are also working on protecting the watershed that’s in the fire area,” Lieski said.

And the fire is threatening an irrigation watershed.

“There is a little bit of fire in Meadow Creek drainage right now,” Lieski said.

Fire officials say the fire is far from extinguished.

“It’s all hands on deck; we’ve got air crafts helicopters and tankers,” Lieski said.

Crews are asking residents not to fly drones in the area above the fire, it could impact air operations.

