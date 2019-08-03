UPDATE: People allowed back into homes after 496 units evacuated in Salt Lake City gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – People have been allowed back into their homes after a gas leak forced the evacuation of more than 100 people in Salt Lake City late Friday.
The gas leak happened near 255 North and 400 West, according to officials.
Officials say 496 units were affected by the gas leak. All occupants were temporarily moved over to West high school.
Crews turned off gas and ventilated the building.
At 1 a.m., three hours after Salt Lake City Fire Dept. first responded to the gas leak, the department announced that gas levels had returned to normal, and officials lifted the evacuation.
However, Salt Lake City Fire said the building’s gas would not be turned back on until Saturday morning.
