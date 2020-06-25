More people are returning to work but Utah unemployment claims are still at record levels

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) — As the number of COVID 19 cases continues to rise, officials say more and more people are returning to work.

There were 4,961 new unemployment claims and 84,557 weekly claims from June 14 to June 20. Utah paid $23,868,989 in traditional unemployment benefits and $45,756,510 of the $600 weekly stimulus as well as $1,152,649 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $71,011,859 in unemployment benefits for the week.

A total of 1,629 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

“While we have seen new claims seemingly stabilize at a very high number, we remain hopeful as continued claims for ongoing benefits have declined for seven consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “This means people are returning to work faster than they are applying, we hope this continues as we work towards full economic recovery.”

The number of individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claim on June 13 was 7,039 and 5,666 ended their claim the week before.

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims:

Office and Administrative Support (11.7%)

Management Occupations (10%)

Production Occupations (8.6%)

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of claims:

Salt Lake (38.7%)

Utah (15%)

Davis (7.5%)

Weber (6.9%)

Washington (4%)

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.