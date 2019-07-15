More evidence in Mackenzie Lueck case likely found in Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – City park employees found evidence in the Jordan River Monday morning that officials say may be linked to the Mackenzie Lueck case.

The items were found in the river near 700 North 1600 West, approximately one mile from the house belonging to the man accused of her murder.

“The employees came across it in the normal course of their duties. We sent officers out and verified that it did, in fact, reference the Mackenzie Lueck case,” said Lt. Brett Olsen with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and its dive team responded around 8:30 a.m. to retrieve the items in and around the water.

“The crime lab unit, evidence technicians and our homicide detectives came out and collected everything they could. The stuff that they could not get, they called out members of our dive team who came and assisted in that collection and they searched the river for additional items that may have had some reference,” said Lt. Olsen.

Officials are not saying what was found in the river but confirm it is likely linked to her case.

31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi made his first court appearance Monday.

He is accused of kidnapping and murdering Lueck.

