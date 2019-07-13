Moped driver injured after collision with car

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A moped driver is in critical condition this morning after a collision with a car in Midvale Friday night.

The Unified Police Department says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. when the driver of the moped attempted to pass a car near 400 West and Center Street. The moped and the vehicle collided.

The moped driver sustained critical injuries when his head struck the side of the vehicle. First responders rushed the driver to a nearby hospital. It isn’t immediately known if the moped driver was wearing a helmet. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

