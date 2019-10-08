Mom, 2 kids hit by car in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A mom and her two kids were hit by a car Tuesday morning.

According to Sandy City Police Sgt. Jason Nielson, the crash happened at 1853 East Sego Lily Drive around 9:15 a.m.

Sgt. Nielson said the mother was pushing the toddlers across a crosswalk in a stroller when the driver of a Subaru hit them.

The mom and the older child are in stable condition, but the younger child was flown to Primary Children’s in critical condition.

*DEVELOPING* ABC4 has a crew on scene. An update will be provided once more information is obtained.

