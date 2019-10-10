Mom charged after refusing to give up dog who has twice bitten her daughter, leaving permanent damage

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 26-year-old Springville woman has been charged with child abuse after her dog bit her 8-year-old daughter, leaving significant injuries.

According to arresting documents, this is the second time the pit bull has attacked the daughter of Kayla Ann Price and the dog has also bitten several other children in the past.

After the June 13 attack, the girl received 27 stitches to her cheek, chin and around her eye and doctors said the injuries may leave scarring and permanent damage to her tear ducts, documents state.

The dog has bit other children in the past as well, yet the defendant insists on bringing the dog back into the family home,” court documents state.

The case was originally filed on Tuesday in Provo but has since been transferred to American Fork. She faces third-degree felony child abuse and a class B misdemeanor allowing vicious animal to go at large.

