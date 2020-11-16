Mom arrested for leaving baby in freezing temps outside South Salt Lake apartment

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The mother of a 4-month-old girl is facing new charges after she left the child outside for around 30 minutes on the doorstep of the baby’s father.

According to arresting documents, Tawni Lyn Blymiller, 33, faces felony charges of child abandonment after police were called to an apartment on Saturday when someone said they had found a baby in a car seat outside by herself.

A neighbor took the child inside their home and called the police. South Salt Lake Fire

Department also responded after it was reported the baby had possibly been outside for more than 30 minutes.

The neighbor said in the past, they have heard a baby crying from the same unit where the child was left and assumed the crying was coming through the walls. The neighbor then looked out the window and realized the baby was on the front doorstep.

The neighbors recognized the baby as belonging to the residents of the apartment as they had seen her before. The neighbors attempted several times to make contact with the parents but no one would answer. They said they could hear talking on the inside, but could not understand it, according to documents.

Police also attempted multiple time to get the parents to answer the door.

Paramedics said the baby had a fever so the child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital for further medical attention. There was also a baby bag left with the infant at the apartment. Through documents in the bag, police were able to identify Blymiller as the mother.

Documents state through further investigation, and paperwork found in the diaper bag, they were able to identify the child and her mother and that a current DCFS case was already open against her regarding concerning issues.

DCFS caseworkers met with officers at the hospital and started making plans to remove the baby from the mother’s care, documents state.

Officers were notified shortly after that the mother and father of the baby were now at the apartment and arguing. Officers arrived and made contact with Blymiller but the father had left the area before contact could be made.

Blymiller told officers she was left her baby with the father of the child to be watched. She told them she made an agreement with the dad through text to take the child but could not provide any proof of the arrangement.

The mother then told police she had shown up with the baby, had an argument through the door with the father, and eventually was told he wouldn’t open the door and take the baby until she was gone, being her reason for leaving the baby on the doorstep.

Neighbors who rescued the baby from the cold told police there was no argument outside prior to them finding the baby and they are familiar with hearing arguments coming from the unit, documents further stated.

Officers said they believe the woman just showed up and left the child out in the cold at the doorstep of her father. Police were unable to reach the father of the baby during the incident.

A background check on Blymiller shows a recent case of domestic violence assault from May and a prior felony conviciton of domestic violence assault in 2016.

This report is based on a police report and may not contain the full details or findings.