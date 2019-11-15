MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Moab are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted for the burglary of a convenience store over on Tuesday.
According to a post on the Moab City Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred on the evening of Nov. 12 when an unknown suspect attempted to gain unauthorized entry into a local convenience store.
The same suspect is believed to be involved in a “smash and grab” burglary that was committed at another location minutes after the attached video was recorded, stated the post.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Moab City Police Department by telephone at 435-259-8938.
What others are clicking on:
- ‘Juice jacking scam’: Why you shouldn’t use public USB chargers
- The Justice Files: To Catch a Killer, Alex Whipple pt.2
- Moab Police looking to identify suspect in convenience store burglary
- Police: Woman assaulted, held captive for more than 25 days in West Jordan home
- Salt Lake County DA seeks death penalty for man charged with killing 15-year-old teen