Moab Police looking to identify suspect in convenience store burglary

by: Jennifer Gardiner

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Moab are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted for the burglary of a convenience store over on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Moab City Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred on the evening of Nov. 12 when an unknown suspect attempted to gain unauthorized entry into a local convenience store.

The same suspect is believed to be involved in a “smash and grab” burglary that was committed at another location minutes after the attached video was recorded, stated the post.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Moab City Police Department by telephone at 435-259-8938.

