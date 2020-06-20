Moab Police dispel rumor of officer-involved shooting

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Moab City Police Department took to Facebook Saturday to clear up a rumor that was started in a Facebook post claiming that officers shot a domestic violence suspect Friday. The Moab Police Department says that these are only rumors and are false.

The police department went on to say in their Facebook post that the rumor stemmed from an incident that occurred in Grand County and while they normally don’t comment on incidents that didn’t happen in their jurisdiction, they were assisting the Grand County Sherrif’s Office and felt the need to clear the air.

Friday afternoon Moab Deputies responded to assist Grand County Deputies at a domestic violence call. Law enforcement located the suspect holding a knife to his throat and refusing the obey officer’s commands to drop the knife.

The suspect then walked toward several officers at which point officers and deputies deployed less-lethal weapons and were able to safely take the man into custody.

The Moab Police Department says that they are extremely proud of their officers and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office for resolving the incident without any loss of life.