Moab community holding benefit dinner for family of father, son killed after crash

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News)- The community of Moab is coming together after a father and son were killed after a driver ran a red light and hit their car Sunday evening, police said.

45-year-old Vilsar Camey and his 10-year-old son Israel both died from injuries related to the crash.

Donations for the family are being accepted at Zions Bank and Eastern Utah Community Credit Union under the name Monica Camey.

A Go Fund Me account has also been created for donations:

Thursday morning the Moab Police Department post on Facebook that a benefit dinner has been planned for the Camey family.

“In true Moab form, the community is pulling together again to help one of our own,” the post stated.

The dinner and silent auction wi next Tuesday, February 18th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Grand County High School.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Monica Camey, the wife and mother.

The man accused of causing the crash, Benjamin Thomas Balls, was arrested.

He faces charges of manslaughter, failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop resulting in death/injury, reckless driving, criminal mischief, failure to proof of insurance, failure to obey traffic controls, unsafe travel lane and failure to operate in a single lane.

