Moab City Police respond to Grand County High School on reports of gunman, suspect found with Airsoft gun

UPDATE: (4:48 P.M., 2/4/21)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Moab City Police Department say that the person found at the school with an Airsoft gun was a Grand County High School Student.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the student reportedly brought the Airsoft gun because they were planning to play Airsoft games after school.

Police say a passerby witnessed the student place the Airsoft gun in his car. The student did not threaten anyone with the Airsoft gun, police said.

Grand County High School and Grand County Middle School were placed under brief lockdowns while police investigated the situation. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

The student was issued citation for disorderly conduct and disruption of activities in or near a school building

——————————————————————————————————————————————————–

ORIGINAL STORY

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) The Moab City Police Department responded to Grand County High School for a report of a gunman at the school on Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the school around 3 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a suspect armed with an AR-15.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect and determined that they were armed with an Airsoft gun and not an assault rifle.

Moab City Police says there is currently threat to Grand County High students or staff.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 receives more information.