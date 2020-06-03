MLS avoids lockout with new CBA deal, season expected to resume in July

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Major League Soccer has avoided a lockout by reaching a new collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Soccer Players Association through the year 2025.

Under the new agreement, the players will take a salary reduction to soften the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic that shut down the season after two games.

“MLS Players today ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2025 season,” the MLSPA said in a statement. “Today’s vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides players with certainty for the months ahead. It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love.”

The approval of the deal now opens the door for the league to return to the field next month with a tournament to be held in Orlando at the Walt Disney Sports Complex in late July. The teams are expected to arrive in Orlando in three weeks.

“We recognize that we are all moving forward — as players, as fans, as societies, as a world — into a future that looks much different than the one we envisioned a few months ago,” the MLSPA added. “There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field.”

A union source told ESPN that the total amount of economic concessions is over $100 million. It includes an across-the-board salary cut of 7.5% that isn’t retroactive and is set to kick in for the May 31 payroll period. Players will have the option to delay the salary cut until after the Orlando tournament, but the total amount of the cut will be the same. Performance and individual bonuses will be capped at $5 million for this season.

Real Salt Lake has been holding individual workouts at its training complex in Herriman the last two weeks. RSL is 0-0-2 in the 2020 season.