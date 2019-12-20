Mitchell takes over in 4th quarter as Jazz beat Atlanta 111-106 for 4th straight win

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after sinking a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (ABC4 Sports) – The fourth quarter was time for Donovan Mitchell to take over.

Mitchell scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth, including two on a tricky baseline drive that put Utah ahead for good and the Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-106 Thursday night.

Mitchell faked a pass from under the basket before slamming the breaks and connecting from beneath the backboard with 3:47 left. That made it 101-99, and he cemented the win with two free throws with 13 seconds left.

“Honestly, I felt all out of sorts the whole game,” said Mitchell, who recorded his second straight 30-point game and 8th of the season. “To understand that if I could get one to fall, I think the three at the high quadrant really helped me. I think that allowed me to just settle down, get to the rim and just keep finishing. That’s what good teams do. You’re not going to always go out there and blow teams out. We found a way and we fought.”

The Jazz won their fourth straight game by dominating near the rim. They outscored the Hawks 62-46 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-39. Rudy Gobert had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks for Utah.

“We know that when it’s the last few minutes of the game, we have to raise the level and raise our focus,” Gobert said. “Sometimes we don’t play well during the game, but we are able to do that at the end.”

Utah trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before rallying for the victory.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points, but Atlanta lost its sixth consecutive game. Jabari Parker scored 23 points.

For the 6th time in the last 7 games, Jazz starting point guard Mike Conley was out with a hamstring injury.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, while Joe Ingles finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Emmanuel Mudiay came off the bench to score 10 points for Utah (16-11).

The Jazz next play Saturday at Charlotte in the second game of a three-game trip.