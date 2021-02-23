Mitchell, Gobert named to second NBA All-Star Game

Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell (45) and Rudy Gobert (27) walk on the court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are headed back to the NBA All-Star Game for a second straight year. But once again, Mike Conley did not make it.

Mitchell and Gobert were named as two of the seven Western Conference reserves announced by the NBA on Tuesday. The duo was voted in by NBA coaches for the 70th NBA All-Star Game, which will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7. This marks the second-straight All-Star appearance for both the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Champion.

Gobert is averaging 13.9 points on 64.0 percent from the field, 13.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks on the season. Gobert has recorded 22 double-doubles, and owns two 20-20 games.

For the fourth-straight year, he leads the NBA in screen assists with 205 so far through 2020-21, also contesting 14.8 shots per game, which is the second-best clip in the NBA. He currently ranks first in the NBA in defensive rating (100.5) and defensive win shares (2.2), also ranking sixth in total win shares (4.5).

In addition to being named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in two seasons (2018, 2019), the 28-year-old has also earned other accolades including being selected to the All-NBA Defensive First Team in four-straight seasons (2017-20), All-NBA Second Team (2017) and All-NBA Third Team twice (2019, 2020).

In last year’s All-Star Game, Gobert finished with 21 points (10-of-11 FG), 11 rebounds and one block.

Mitchell is averaging career highs in points (24.5), assists (5.2) and rebounds (4.4) in leading teh Jazz to best record in the NBA. The 24-year-old is one of only seven NBA guards to be averaging over 24 points, five assists and four boards in 2020-21. He’s connected on 98 three-point field goals this season, which is the 10th most in the NBA and he has seven games with 30-or-more points which is tied for the 14th most in the league on the year.

In his first NBA All-Star game last season in Chicago, Mitchell had seven points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block for Team Giannis.

The 33-year-old Conley has yet to make an NBA All-Star Game in his 14 years in the league. He is averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Jazz this season. He still could make the roster as a substitute if a player opts out because of injury. Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who was selected, is injured and will not play.

Representing Utah for the second-straight season, Gobert and Mitchell are the 13th and 14th Jazz players to be selected as All-Stars, along with Carlos Boozer (2007-08), Adrian Dantley (1980-82, ’84-86), Mark Eaton (1989), Rickey Green (1984), Gordon Hayward (2017), Andrei Kirilenko (2004), Karl Malone (1988-98, 2000-02), Pete Maravich (1977-79), Mehmet Okur (2007), Len “Truck” Robinson (1978), John Stockton (1989-97, 2000) and Deron Williams (2010, 2011). They become just the seventh and eighth players to appear in the All-Star game multiple times for the franchise.

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder will coach Team LeBron in Atlanta.

The All-Star Game rosters will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, where team captains Kevin Durant of the Nets and LeBron James of the Lakers will select from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference on March 4th.