Missing Weber County man found dead in Perry Canyon

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Deputies found a missing man dead in a ravine in Perry Canyon at about 7:30 a.m. on August 28th, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Glen Rumsey, 53, was reported missing by family members on August 27th. He had left for a camping trip two days before without telling anyone where he was going.

A hiker found Rumsey’s ATV overturned in a ravine about a quarter mile from where family had found his ATV trailer and truck. A short time later, deputies found Rumsey’s body near the ATV.

Investigators say he likely died due to the injuries from the crash. Rumsey’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

