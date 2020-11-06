Missing Spanish Fork man found dead from apparent side-by-side crash

SALEM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 28-year-old man from Spanish Fork who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday in Water Canyon.

Utah County Sheriff’s office said the man had died from what appeared to be significant trauma during a rollover crash on a side-by-side.

Dayne Brady Stone, 28, of Spanish Fork, was last heard from by family around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, and family knew he was going to go for a ride in their side-by-side but they didn’t know exactly where he planned to go.

Family and friends searched several local canyons but were unable to locate him.

Spanish Fork Police were able to trace his cell to an area more than four miles wide in the Salem area. Spanish Fork Police then contacted the Utah County Sheriff’s Office to assist with Search and Rescue.

On Thursday, SAR team members began a ground and air search in the area of Water Canyon. Pilots with SAR located what they thought was wreckage of a side-by-side in a steep ravine a short distance from a nearby water tank in Water Canyon.

Teams found the wreckage of the side-by-side around 12:15 p.m. and Dayne’s body close by.

Evidence indicates Dayne was driving along a steep, narrow trail more than 100 yards above where he was found and may have hit a rock on the trail which caused the side-by-side to go over the edge and roll multiple times into the ravine.

The side-by-side was completely destroyed and Dayne suffered extensive and significant trauma over most of his body, according to UCSO. Deputies believe he most likely died on impact as he began to roll down the mountainside.

Despite wearing a seatbelt, Dayne was ejected as the side-by-side rolled into the ravine.