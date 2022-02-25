SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Something didn’t seem right.

In 2018, that was the conclusion of a missing person report involving Bartt Felt.

For nearly a week in 2018, deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Department searched for the Michigan man who disappeared.

Felt left behind a backpack on the Mexican Hat Bridge, now known as the Jason R. Workman Memorial Bridge.

There was a suicide note inside and it was delivered to the sheriff’s department. His mother, Joyce Grassy confirmed the handwriting was her son’s.

“Yes, they texted it to me and it was his handwriting,” said Grassy in a phone interview from her Michigan home. “Yes, it was.”

Authorities searched the San Juan River. At the time, it was slow-moving and not very deep. But there was no sign of felt.

Felt’s car was also found at the Valley of the Gods about 8-miles from the bridge.

A vehicle similar to his was also caught on surveillance in Mexican Hat.

“That’s one of the great mysteries of this case,” said Deborah Dilley with the Utah Cold Case Coalition. “There was a report from the Mexican Hat Motel that at 6:15 they saw a car that was like Mr. Felt’s travelling across. But they really couldn’t verify if that was his car or if it was him.”

There’s is doubt whether Felt actually committed suicide. His mother said he he had a tent, a sleeping bag, car keys and money. All were gone and never found.

“There are a lot of little details that make it hard to narrow it down,” said Dilley. “There’s so many odd pieces that aren’t fitting together yet.”

The missing person report by the Grand County Sheriff’s Department raised questions about his disappearance.

“I don’t think a jump off the bridge would hurt anyone” because it was too shallow, a deputy wrote in the report.

He also stated, “I didn’t think he was in the river because the car was too far away.”

And the report concluded the suicide note was “to throw us off.”

His ex-wife also told them he either “committed suicide or does not want to be found.”

Felt’s mother said he had Huntington’s Disease and it mentally it could have affected his decisions.

“(Huntington’s Disease) was horrific, it still is,” she said. “It’s still very, very hard. I miss him dearly and I wish i knew.

Authorities in Grand County closed down the case “due to lack of evidence or leads.”

But anyone with information that can help solve this mystery is urged to contact the sheriff’s office or the Utah Cold Case Coalition.

Grassy still holds out hope that something will develop, even if it’s the inevitable.

“Even if they found his remains, it would help me because then I would know,” Grassy said. “You know, bring him back.”