SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Casey Bokslag left his home two weeks ago and was never seen again.

Surveillance video captured Bokslag leaving his apartment on West Temple in South Salt Lake. But that was the last image of him. No one has seen the 29-year old since that day on June 6.

“He was supposed to do training video (for his job) on Monday or Tuesday but he never did it,” said his father Robert Bokslag.

He was unaware his son was missing until he got a text from Casey’s employer.

The text said in part: “I work with Casey, can you please give me a call when you can.”

“So I called him up and he said Casey didn’t show up,” the elder Bokslag said. “‘Do you know where he is?’ I said I have no clue really.”

Bokslag said they left to his apartment to see if he indeed was missing. He was.



At the apartment, there were no signs of him and his was also missing.

“He would never run away and leave everything,” said Elisabeth Bokslag, his mother. “He would never not let anyone know if he had plans for the day. It is probably why the police are taking this seriously.”

South Salt Lake police were notified that Wednesday, June 8. By evening Casey’s car (2012 Silver Suzuki SX4) was found at the Castle Rock exit (mile marker 185) of Interstate-80.

A family friend visited the site Thursday and was surprised by the location. He said it was very exposed to drivers along the interstate.

“I had so many questions as I was driving out there,” said Colin James. “(For example) why the car was driven so far. Why was the car dumped in a place that didn’t have any advantageous features.”

His parents said Casey is a reliable person, friendly to all he met. They’re unaware of him having trouble with anyone.

“Nothing at all,” said his mother. “Nothing like that, ever, ever. He seemed to get along with everyone he met.”

His parents suspect there was foul play and the thought of a carjacking has entered their minds.

“Something happened between him leaving his apartment,” said his mother. “But (maybe) he walked into the wrong area. He saw something that he wasn’t supposed to see.”

His parents say Casey Bokslag always carried a cellphone with him. They’ve set up a website available to anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts.

South Salt Lake police have also provided their contact information. Anyone with information can contact Detective Hansen (801)412-3664 or call the valley-wide dispatch center at (801)840-4000 and reference case number LK2022-18693.