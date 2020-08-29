Missing Idaho teen may be in West Valley City

FIRTH, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A missing 17-year-old teen from Idaho is believed to possibly be in West Valley City, according to authorities.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Billie Starkey, who was last seen in Idaho Falls on Monday.

It is believed Billie may be with Matthew Siepert, 19, and may have ended up somewhere in the West Valley City area.

Investigators say Billie has a medical condition that requires medication that she left at home.

The two might be driving a grey 2014 Dodge Dart with Idaho license plate 8BJD319.

Anyone with information on Billie’s whereabouts is asked to call Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234.