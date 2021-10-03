Missing hiker found alive at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing hiker who disappeared at Zion National Park has been found alive on Saturday afternoon.

The 79-year-old hiker, John Fiske Burg, was discovered above Lodge Canyon in Zion National Park by search and rescue crews. He has been missing since September 28.

The hiker was successfully found thanks to a 911 call he was able to make to Washington County along with a voicemail he left for his family.

“These phone calls provided the SAR operations the insight needed to increase operations and target specific areas of Zion National Park,” officials say. “The 911 call he made was critical and saved his life.”

(Courtesy of the National Park Service)

Burg was last seen leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab, Utah. He was staying there with a group of 50 hikers and expressed plans to hike the Canyon Overlook Trail.

Burg’s vehicle was later found at the trailhead of the Canyon Overlook Trail, but he was not there. Search and rescue teams have since closed down the Canyon Overlook Trail and Pine Creek Canyon areas to search for the missing man.

Burg was treated for injuries on the scene, then transported to St. George for further medical attention.

“Zion National Park would like to thank Nellis Air Force Base, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue K-9 Units and Drone Teams, and all the staff and volunteers that provided support for this search and rescue effort,” officials say. “The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line was very important to this rescue effort and Park Rangers appreciate all the support from the public and park visitors. This successful rescue would not have been possible without the network of individuals and resources.”