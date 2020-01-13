Missing Eagle Mountain last heard from Friday

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police and family members are asking the public to help them find a man last heard from on Friday.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Christopher Craig Zoellner’s debit card was used Friday at an Eagle Mountain Maverik and again in Riverton.
His phone is off and officers are unable to track him.
Cannon says Zoellner may be driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and spends a lot of time in Five Mile Pass and Manning Canyon. He’s also known to frequent Little Sahara Recreation Area in Juab County.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Central Utah Dispatch at 801-794-3970.
