Missing Colorado man’s body recovered near Lake Powell

GLEN CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) — Missing Colorado man’s body found in Glen Canyon near Lake Powell.

According to officials, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, around 6:30 p.m., Robert Sanders, a 50-year-old man from Centennial, Colorado took a hike from the houseboat he was staying on in Mountain Sheep Canyon on Lake Powell never returned.

He was part of a group of seven, who told officials Sanders wanted to get a better vantage

point to look at another houseboat in the area that had flags displayed.

On Sunday, September 20, NPS Rangers responded to Mountain Sheep Canyon where an extensive search took place with ground crews, a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft.

The search continued on land the next two days, on Tuesday, September 22 the NPS Dive Team was activated to search for Sanders in the water.

Officials say around 3 p.m. Tuesday Sander’s body was found on land around two hours, on foot, away from the houseboat, and 15 minutes from the shore.

The cause of death is under investigation, officials added. The National Park Service Rangers transported his body to the Halls Crossing Marina where he was transferred to a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Medical Investigator where he will later be transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City.