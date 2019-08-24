Missing and endangered woman out of American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – American Fork Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Officials say 29-year old Neva Irene Kear was last seen around 3:30 a.m. in American Fork.

Neva is 5’4 with green eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved sweatshirt, a black undershirt, black pants, and no shoes.

If you know anything about Neva’s whereabouts or happen to see her, please contact Utah Valley Dispatch at 801-794-3970.

