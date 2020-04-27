Missing 13-year-old out of Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Millard County are asking for the publics’ help in locating missing 13-year-old Taline Meguerditchian.
Taline is a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5’2 and 120 pounds.
She was last seen near 145 East 100 South Meadow, Utah and was taken between 4:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, officials say.
According to officials, Taline is believed to be with her father, Nichan Meguerditchian who has a history of drug use resulting in a suicide attempt via overdose in the last 45 days.
Anyone with information on Taline’s location is asked to call the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at 435-743-5302.
ABC4 News has reached out to the Millard County Sheriff’s for a picture of Taline. It will be shared as it becomes available.
