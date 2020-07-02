UPDATE: 12-year-old boy from South Salt Lake neighborhood has been found

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m. The 12-year-old boy has been found.

SOUTH SALT LAKE , Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in the Wasatch Front are asking people to keep an eye out for a 12-year-old boy.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Ramadan Musse suddenly left his apartment complex Wednesday night around 9 p.m. after an argument with some neighbor children.

The complex is located at 637 West Fine Drive in South Salt Lake. It is believed he might have gone to West Valley City.

He was last seen wearing black Air Jordan basketball shorts and a red shirt. Officials say he has a bald spot on the top of his head and a scar on his forehead from a car accident.

He is African American with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call the South Salt Lake Police Dept. at 801-840-4000.

