Minks, misconceptions and COVID-19 prevention: what Utah’s state veterinarian and a mink farmer want you to know

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Research has found millions of minks throughout the world are being infected with COVID-19 – including right here in Utah. The state’s veterinarian addressing misconceptions and the prevention measures mink farmers are taking.

Headlines throughout the world continue to report millions of minks are dying from COVID-19 outbreaks on mink farms.

And now, some reports say a mutated form of the virus is being transmitted from mink to people.

But Utah’s state veterinarian Dr. Dean Taylor said at this time, data here does not suggest mink are a threat to you.

“To date, nothing has shown that virus has gone the other direction,” Taylor said. “However, we’re still watching for that to happen and going to listen to those reports when they come out.”

Just as this deadly virus has spread rapidly throughout people, Taylor said so it has been with mink.

He says in Utah, nearly 12,000 minks have died of unintentional human-exposure since the beginning of the pandemic.

Taylor said officials are working with mink farmers to limit the possibility of future exposure.

“If we can have some solid plans in place, we can mitigate the losses and make that risk less, and so really that’s what our focus is,” he said.

“They put the mask on, fresh clothes, coveralls, boots, latex gloves, and then they go to work,” said third-generation mink farmer Clayton Beckstead.

He said the mink losses are a devastation to the industry.

“I could be the next guy, right? I could be that next farm that has an outbreak and that’s the end of it,” Beckstead said.

And with the situation heightening awareness, Beckstead said he and his staff are extra vigilant when checking on their mink.

“Anything that looks unhealthy, we quarantine those mink, monitor them and really keep a close eye on things,” he said.

To really limit the virus’ spread among mink, Taylor said a vaccine is needed.

“Without a vaccine, long-term concerns would be reinfection over and over because people don’t know they’re sick,” Taylor said.

Taylor said scientists are working to create one, and he, along with Beckstead, hope it’s soon.

“Once vaccines are out, I will feel a lot more comfortable with our industry that we’ll be able to protect them,” Taylor said.

“I pray every day that a vaccine is close and that we can get a handle on this,” Beckstead said.