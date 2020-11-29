Millennials, Gen X-ers most likely to be porch pirates, said 2020 report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Porch piracy is becoming the inevitable as COVID-19 is causing more people to work and stay from home and online spending continues to rise.

More than five billion dollars worth of packages were stolen last year according to crimereport.org.

Unified Police said it’s best to always keep an eye out for your neighbor.

Before the pandemic, an estimated 36 percent of Americans claimed to have been victims of porch piracy in a 2019 report.

“I swear people some get an Amazon package almost every day,” said Unified Police Det. Ken Hansen.

Finder.com, an independent comparison platform and information service found out this September most porch pirates are Millennials and Gen x-ers. Also Millennials are the most likely to get stolen from. Out of the 5.4 billion dollars of stolen packages, millennials make up 2.7 billion dollars.

“I’d say the most important thing is contact with neighbors to watch out for each other. Maybe have a safe box or lockbox it can go into. Try to have your packages delivered when you are home,” said Hansen.

Hansen said it’s tough to catch these criminals because law enforcement around the country doesn’t have a specific code for porch pirates. They deem these instances larceny by the front yard. However, he said the chances of getting your package back and catching the criminal are way higher when you call the police.

“Yes, they should call the police so we have documentation, but also if we catch someone to arrest someone in that area we can backtrack and hopefully get you something back yourself,” said Hansen.

UPD does not have exact numbers on porch pirates in the area, but they said it’s important to keep an eye out for suspicious people and vehicles. People can install a lockbox, ask a delivery driver to conceal the package, install cameras, and even request a signature.

Also, crimereport.org found only eight percent of porch pirates make an effort to conceal their identity, according to a 2019 study. So, with everyone masking up these days, even more of a reason to install cameras.

Full story airs on ABC 4’s 10 p.m. newscast