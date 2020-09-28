Millcreek grandmother arrested for obstructing the investigation into a missing 6-year-old

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Millcreek grandmother was arrested on Sunday for obstructing an investigation into the disappearance of her 6-year-old grandson, who is now the subject of an Amber Alert.

Police were called on Saturday by the father of the missing child who said he had left his son with the biological mother Emily Jolly, and her mother Larain Jolley, on a supervised visit.

When the dad tried to contact Emily to pick up his son, the phone went to voicemail. The man then called the adult who was to be supervising the visit and he had been told that the boy had been picked up by U.S marshals and that the father had a warrant for his arrest.

The dad called police to report his son had been kidnapped by Emily. When officers arrived, Larain Jolley gave them paperwork through the mail slot in her door addressed to the father from the Supreme Court of the Utah Common Law Constitutional Court stating he had committed crimes of rape and child trafficking.

Larain denied the officer’s request to search the property for the boy and his mother but a search warrant was obtained for the home, the security system, and all video recording devices.

Loraine was holding an iPhone that was recording officers’ interactions. Officers explained to her the phone was part of the search warrant due to the recording capacities.

Officers read the phone’s text messages and found communication between Larain, Emily, and Stephanie Barber.

In the messages, Larain received instruction from Barber telling her to tell the police that Emily

had moved out days ago. The messages between Emily and Larain said not to “talk in the group text on the thing we talked about on the group text.”

Police interviewed the woman in charge of the supervised visit and she said she witnessed Emily

provide the same paperwork given to the officers. Emily told her mother to give them to the boy’s father when he arrives. Emily also told her son that his dad was going to jail so he could stay with her all the time now. The woman then left the residence.

During an interview with police, Larain refused to cooperate with detectives. Larain said she knew the child was safe and would not give any other information.

She was arrested and faces one count felony obstruction of justice. She has not yet been charged by the District Attorney’s Office.